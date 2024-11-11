The Hallé & Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Ready for Special Night at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield International Concert Season proudly presents The Hallé Orchestra, accompanied by the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and Sheffield City Hall’s Grade II-listed Henry Willis organ, in an evening dedicated to French orchestral and choral masterpieces on 15 November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This concert, directed by the talented conductor Delyana Lazarova, opens with Debussy’s sensual Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, inspired by the mythological dreams of a faun.

The concert continues with Lili Boulanger’s powerful Psalm 130: De Profundis, performed by The Hallé, the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, and soloists Hanna Hipp (mezzo-soprano) and Liam Forrest (tenor). The poignant piece reflects Boulanger’s emotional response to the outbreak of World War One, with the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus bringing Boulanger's powerful message to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrated organist Darius Battiwalla will take centre stage for Saint-Saëns’ Fantaisie in Eb major for organ. He will showcase the venue’s iconic Henry Willis organ — a unique Grade II-listed instrument famed for its intricate craftsmanship and rich tonal qualities. Built in 1932 and containing over 4,000 pipes, this historical organ is a defining feature of the city’s musical landscape.

SICS

The concert concludes with Symphony No.3, “Organ” by Saint-Saëns. Known for its intricate layers and powerful orchestration, this popular symphony highlights the grandeur of the Henry Willis organ, culminating in a thrilling finale that brings together the full ensemble in a captivating performance.

For more details on the season and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.