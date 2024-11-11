The Hallé & Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Ready for Special Night at Sheffield City Hall

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Sheffield International Concert Season proudly presents The Hallé Orchestra, accompanied by the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and Sheffield City Hall’s Grade II-listed Henry Willis organ, in an evening dedicated to French orchestral and choral masterpieces on 15 November 2024.

This concert, directed by the talented conductor Delyana Lazarova, opens with Debussy’s sensual Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, inspired by the mythological dreams of a faun.

The concert continues with Lili Boulanger’s powerful Psalm 130: De Profundis, performed by The Hallé, the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, and soloists Hanna Hipp (mezzo-soprano) and Liam Forrest (tenor). The poignant piece reflects Boulanger’s emotional response to the outbreak of World War One, with the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus bringing Boulanger's powerful message to life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celebrated organist Darius Battiwalla will take centre stage for Saint-Saëns’ Fantaisie in Eb major for organ. He will showcase the venue’s iconic Henry Willis organ — a unique Grade II-listed instrument famed for its intricate craftsmanship and rich tonal qualities. Built in 1932 and containing over 4,000 pipes, this historical organ is a defining feature of the city’s musical landscape.

SICSSICS
SICS

The concert concludes with Symphony No.3, “Organ” by Saint-Saëns. Known for its intricate layers and powerful orchestration, this popular symphony highlights the grandeur of the Henry Willis organ, culminating in a thrilling finale that brings together the full ensemble in a captivating performance.

For more details on the season and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

Related topics:Grade II
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice