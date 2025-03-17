The Hallé returns to Sheffield City Hall
This captivating programme is a celebration of firsts, showcasing some of the most iconic debut compositions in classical music. The evening will include:
Ifukube’s Japanese Suite for Orchestra – A dynamic orchestral arrangement of the prolific Japanese composer’s early work, Piano Suite.
Liszt’s Piano Concerto No.1 – A virtuosic masterpiece that took 26 years to complete, performed by Mariam Batsashvili, an internationally acclaimed pianist and 2014 Franz Liszt Piano Competition winner.
Brahms’ Symphony No.1 – A powerful and emotionally stirring work that took nearly 15 years to perfect, showcasing Brahms’ journey to finding his symphonic voice.
This is a must-see performance for classical music lovers, bringing together breathtaking orchestral brilliance and an electrifying soloist.
Pre-Concert Talk & Open Rehearsal
As part of Classical Sheffield Weekend, The Hallé is also opening up their rehearsal to the public. This free event offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the inner workings of a professional orchestra before their evening performance.
· Open Rehearsal: 4pm – 5pm (Please arrive by 3.45pm to be seated by 3.55pm)
· Pre-Concert Talk: 6pm
· Concert Begins: 7pm
Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of classical music at Sheffield City Hall! Secure your tickets now at sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.