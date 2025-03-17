The Hallé returns to Sheffield City Hall

The Sheffield International Concert Season continues at Sheffield City Hall as The Hallé takes the stage on Friday, March 21, under the baton of their new Principal Conductor, Kahchun Wong. This highly anticipated performance marks Wong’s first season leading the Hallé and serves as the opening event for the Classical Sheffield Weekend festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This captivating programme is a celebration of firsts, showcasing some of the most iconic debut compositions in classical music. The evening will include:

Ifukube’s Japanese Suite for Orchestra – A dynamic orchestral arrangement of the prolific Japanese composer’s early work, Piano Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liszt’s Piano Concerto No.1 – A virtuosic masterpiece that took 26 years to complete, performed by Mariam Batsashvili, an internationally acclaimed pianist and 2014 Franz Liszt Piano Competition winner.

Sheffield International Concert Season

Brahms’ Symphony No.1 – A powerful and emotionally stirring work that took nearly 15 years to perfect, showcasing Brahms’ journey to finding his symphonic voice.

This is a must-see performance for classical music lovers, bringing together breathtaking orchestral brilliance and an electrifying soloist.

Pre-Concert Talk & Open Rehearsal

As part of Classical Sheffield Weekend, The Hallé is also opening up their rehearsal to the public. This free event offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the inner workings of a professional orchestra before their evening performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Open Rehearsal: 4pm – 5pm (Please arrive by 3.45pm to be seated by 3.55pm)

· Pre-Concert Talk: 6pm

· Concert Begins: 7pm

Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of classical music at Sheffield City Hall! Secure your tickets now at sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.