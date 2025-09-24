The countdown begins: Tower Bridge Collective reveals opening date

Blend Family has officially confirmed the opening date for Tower Bridge Collective, its highly anticipated new food hall and first venture into the capital. The space will open its doors on Wednesday October 8, with an exclusive VIP preview event, offering guests a first look at the space, the flavours, and the creative force behind the project. The food hall will officially be open to guests from Thursday October 9, 2025.

Located just steps from Tower Bridge, Tower Bridge Collective marks the fourth addition to Blend Family’s award-winning portfolio, which includes Cutlery Works and Cambridge Street Collective in Sheffield, and Kargo MKT in Salford Quays. Known for transforming food halls into cultural landmarks, Blend Family brings their signature blend of bold design, community focus, and culinary innovation to the heart of London.

Spread across two floors, the food hall with feature 13 independent global Food Partners, two bars, a children’s play area, and a dynamic programme of events, workshops, and cultural pop-ups. From heritage-inspired menus to boundary-pushing street food, the hall will offer a curated mix of flavours and formats, all under one roof.

“TBC was never intended to be just another food hall,” says Matt, founder of Blend Family. “It’s a cultural anchor, a place built by real people, for real people. When you arrive, come and speak to us. We want to hear what you think, what you love, and what you want to see next.”

More than a place to eat, Tower Bridge Collective is designed to be a place of connection. Celebrating cultural traditions, championing independent talent, and creating space for shared experiences. Whether through food, music, or conversation, this space invites Londoners and visitors alike to engage, explore, and feel part of something bigger.

With multiple wins at the British Street Food Awards and features in National Geographic, Blend Family has earned national recognition for its ability to turn hospitality spaces into cultural destinations. Tower Bridge Collective continues that legacy, setting the stage for a new chapter in London’s food scene.

The doors open in four weeks. And if past form is anything to go by, this won’t be the last time Blend Family redefines what a food hall can be, or where one might appear next.