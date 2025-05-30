The classics and Hollywood combine for Brigantes season finale

There’s still time to book a seat as the Brigantes Orchestra season reaches its climax with an evening showcasing two of the greatest pieces in the classical music repertoire along with a masterpiece of movie music.

The final concert of the current Brigantes season, Threads of Fate, comes to Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, June 6.

The evening will feature John Williams' moving theme from Schindler's List - the winner of the 1994 Academy Award for Best Original Score - along with Tchaikovsky’s beautiful 5th symphony and Barber's sublime Adagio for Strings.

“The overall theme of this season has been Fluidity, both musically and emotionally as well as in nature and movement,” said Brigantes founder and conductor Quentin Clare.

“John Williams’ haunting score to Schindler’s List is a fine example of a piece that began life as a film theme but is now an established part of the orchestral repertoire that quite rightly for this concert takes its place alongside Tchaikovsky and Barber to create an evening of haunting, uplifting and moving melody.”

The Brigantes Orchestra, sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and to book for this final concert of the current season visit thebrigantes.uk