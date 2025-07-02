The Billy Joel Songbook announces return to Sheffield City Hall
The electrifying celebration of a timeless legend is back at Sheffield City Hall on 24 March 2026! The hugely acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his incredible band are set to thrill audiences once more with the smash-hit award-winning show The Billy Joel Songbook after a sell out tour in 2024.
This exciting live show pays homage to one of the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th Century, transporting the audience through a catalogue of Joel’s music.
Elio and his band will perform more than 30 hits, including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.
“Elio rocks” - Brian May
“Elio is tremendous...I'm a big fan.” - Huey Lewis
Tickets are on sale now!