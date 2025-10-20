The BetMGM Premier League returns to Sheffield in 2026
The roadshow event will be staged on Thursday nights from February until May, as the top names in world darts compete for the coveted title and a record prize fund of £1.25m.
This year’s action in Sheffield saw Luke Littler secure his record-extending sixth nightly win of the season with a 6-3 victory over his great rival Luke Humphries.
However, Humphries went on to clinch his maiden Premier League title in May’s Play-Offs, defeating 2024/25 World Champion Littler in front of a sell-out crowd at The O2 in London.
Humphries and Littler are set to headline next year’s showpiece, with the eight-player field to be confirmed in early January following the completion of the World Darts Championship.
Venue presale tickets (accessibly when signed up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) will be available on Tuesday October 21, 2025 at Midday and general sale on Thursday October 23, 2025 at Midday.