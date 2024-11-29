The best whiskey cocktails to try this festive season, as chosen by experts

If there’s one spirit that screams Christmas, it has to be whiskey. It’s warming on cold winter nights, often peaty like a roaring log burner and is the star of the show in your annual slice of Christmas cake.

To get you in the festive mood, the team behind Peddler Market, the award-winning street food event in Sheffield’s Kelham Island, have shared their favourite whiskey cocktails ahead of their exclusive whiskey-tasting experience with Pernod Ricard on Saturday, December 7.

Go classic with an Old Fashioned

Peddler Market is hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience alongside Pernod Ricard at December's event.

A favourite across the globe, an Old Fashioned is a classic whiskey-based cocktail, filled with sweet and spicy notes. Made up of Jameson Black Barrel whiskey, bitters, sugar and a slice of orange, it is a fantastic option during the colder months.

To give this tipple a Christmas twist, add cranberry juice and sugared cranberries for that quintessential festive flavour.

Warm your soul with a Spiked Hot Chocolate

Spiked Hot Chocolates are a rich, creamy and cosy cocktail perfect for chilly evenings at a Christmas market or for snug nights by the fire.

Peddler Market takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of every month.

Adding Jameson whiskey into a steaming cup of hot chocolate gives the cocktail a smooth yet punchy kick.

Go for something new with a Festive Whiskey Sour

A Whiskey Sour may not usually be a cocktail you associate with winter, but adding some new ingredients can transform a traditional sour into something completely different for the festive season.

Try adding ginger and swapping lemon juice for lime juice to give a spicy kick to this usually sour cocktail. Perfect for crisp winter evenings.

Taste cultural collaboration with a Himalayan Hot Toddy

Take a standard whiskey cocktail and give it an Asian twist with a Himalayan Hot Toddy. Founded at the world’s highest Irish bar in Nepal, this cocktail is made by adding warm cardamom pods, lime and mango juice to Jameson whiskey, adding a bit of spice to colder days.

Naomi Buckland, Managing Director at Peddler Market said: “At Peddler Market, we love celebrating the start of the festive period with seasonal cocktails. Alongside our neighbours Factory Floor, we are always on the lookout for the freshest festive drinks, from Christmassy Old Fashioneds to Spiked Hot Chocolates!

“We can’t believe it’s our last Peddler Market of the year, and we’re really excited to see everyone at the Warehouse – we have some very fun festivities in store for you all. We’re also delighted to be hosting our first ever spirit tasting this December, and we hope Peddler-goers enjoy trying something different and maybe even find their new favourite whiskey.”

On Saturday, December 7, Peddler Market is hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience alongside Pernod Ricard, where attendees will get to try multiple Jameson varieties, as well as learn how to make the perfect festive Old Fashioned. Tickets are available at https://skiddle.com/e/40367574

Peddler Market Nº 89 takes place on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, S3 8BX. To find out what food vendors, entertainment and independent stallholders are at Pedder, visit peddler.market/events/peddler-market-sheffield-no-89/