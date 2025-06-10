The Best of Tubular Bells I, II and lll announces Sheffield City Hall date

The Best of Tubular Bells I, II and III, which celebrates the brilliance of these iconic and seminal musical pieces, will tour across the UK, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, 20 February 2026.

This 26 date UK tour will feature an expansive live group, led and arranged by Oldfield’s long-term collaborator Robin Smith, which will see extended sections of each iconic Tubular Bells album performed, as well as worldwide hit single Moonlight Shadow.

One of the most pioneering and influential musicians of all time, Mike Oldfield’s visionary Tubular Bells series spans three albums and 17 years, with Tubular Bells created in 1971 and released in 1973, Tubular Bells II released in 1992, (the filming of the premier from Edinburgh Castle is one of the most viewed and streamed musical events ever) and Tubular Bells III released in 1998, (with the excerpt of Far above the Clouds featured in the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony) . With each album, Oldfield expands on the incredible themes and theatrical variations he first composed at 17 years old, continually innovating and pushing boundaries.

Tickets are on sale now via the Sheffield City Hall website.