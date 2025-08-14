The Atlantic Convoys - one man's story

Sheffield-born actor Nicholas Collett tells the compelling story of his father's wartime service on the Atlantic Convoys in his solo play "Mettle".

"Growing up, my father never spoke about his experiences." says Nicholas. "There were photographs of him in naval uniform, but he never said a word. Then, at my parents' Golden Wedding anniversary, he took me aside and over a glass of whisky, he opened up about his service. The stories were absolutely captivating. Every detail was imprinted on my memory. When he died in 2018, my sister got hold of his service records. I decided to start researching - and what I found out was quite amazing. I knew I had to pay tribute to him and all those who served."

Nicholas grew up in Norton and attended Norton County Junior School, before going to Rowlinson. After graduating from the University of Birmingham he trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

"I've been a professional actor for over 40 years, but telling my Dad's story is the sternest test I've had". His career has largely been in the theatre, ranging from the Royal Shakespeare Company at the Barbican and "The Hobbit" in London's West End to international festivals in Australia and the USA, but has also included television, radio and commercials - most recently last year appearing as postman Jim Oakley in "All Creatures Great And Small".

NIcholas in a scene from "Mettle"

"I'm delighted to be able to bring the show to Rotherham and am working on other dates in the region". The show is touring throughout the autumn around the UK. It is directed by Gavin Robertson.

"Mettle" is at the Civic Theatre, Rotherham on September 4th at 7.30 pm.