Test your Christmas knowhow as Roundabout Quizmas returns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Check your Festive knowhow as South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout gets ready for the return of its annual Quizmas challenge!
One of the charity’s most popular annual fundraisers, Quizmas will be at Crookes Social Club on Thursday December 7.
“We love our Quizmas challenge and we know that our supporters enjoy testing their seasonal knowledge too,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.
“Teams can be made up of up to eight people so come along to get yourself in the Christmas spirit and enjoy a pie and pea supper, quiz and a fantastic raffle.
“All funds raised will help homeless young people have a safe place to stay this Christmas and beyond.”
Tickets for this year’s Quizmas cost £12 with meal - including vegetarian and vegan options - and £5 for the quiz only.
To book tickets visit: https://www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/roundabout-quizmas/