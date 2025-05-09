Ten years of chills & thrills: HorrorConUK returns to Magna this May!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May, the UK’s Premier Horror Convention Marks a Decade of Screams in Epic Style at Magna Science Adventure Centre Prepare for an unforgettable weekend as HorrorConUK returns to Magna on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May to celebrate its tenth anniversary in style with its biggest and best event yet. And with plenty of stars from the silver screen taking part, it promises to be an unmissable event for horror fans and film lovers alike.

What began as a grassroots fan gathering has grown into an international phenomenon, attracting thousands of horror lovers from across the UK, Europe, and beyond. Now in its milestone year, HorrorConUK 2025 promises to be a blood-curdling blowout of epic proportions.

This year’s event features the largest Hellraiser reunion the UK has ever seen, bringing together the key cast members from the franchise that defined horror for a generation.

For the 10th anniversary, there’s a killer mix of celebrity guests, film screenings, immersive experiences, photo ops, shopping, and more. The cavernous steelworks and atmospheric halls of Magna provide a uniquely eerie venue that horror fans won’t find anywhere else.

This year’s confirmed guests include:

Ti West – acclaimed director of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine

Jane Levy – star of Evil Dead (2013) and Don't Breathe

Doug Bradley – the legendary Pinhead from Hellraiser

Ashley Laurence – Kirsty Cotton from Hellraiser

John Kassir – the unmistakable voice of the Crypt Keeper

Neil Maskell – from Kill List, Utopia, Bull, and Peaky Blinders

John Philbin – The Return of the Living Dead, Children of the Corn

Jen & Sylvia Soska – the Soska Sisters, directors of American Mary

Ralph Ineson – The Witch, The First Omen, Nosferatu & The Office.

Alice Krige – Silent Hill, Gretel and Hansel, Star Trek: First Contact

Graham Humphreys – legendary horror artist behind iconic VHS-era poster artwork

Gill and Wendy Bell of HorrorConUK said: “HorrorConUK is a celebration of the horror genre and the power of cinema to bring people together. It started because there was nothing like it in the UK—so we built it ourselves, a bit like Frankenstein’s creature, but with better hair! Now, in our 10th year, it’s a tribute to the fans, filmmakers, and die-hard horror lovers who’ve helped create something wicked—and just a little bit monstrous. Magna is the perfect backdrop for this event and we are delighted to be bringing it back for this milestone anniversary.”

Event Highlights:

The Black Market – a sprawling horror marketplace filled with spine-tingling merchandise, artwork, collectibles, and curiosities

The Cosplay Parade – hosted by Britain's Got Talent star Dame Bunny Galore, with prizes from sponsor Cineworld

Film Screenings – Indie frights throughout the weekend

Autograph & Photo Ops – Meet horror stars in person

Family-Friendly Atmosphere – while we embrace the frightful fun, HorrorConUK is a welcoming event for horror fans of all ages, with plenty that's suitable for younger visitors, too!

Richard Hammill, CEO at Magna, said: ‘HorrorConUK has firmly established itself as one of the most popular and successful events of its kind. It’s an absolute pleasure to be working alongside Gill and Wendy and supporting them to deliver the 10th anniversary of this truly unique event. With such a star studded line up with exclusive previews, it promises to be a weekend to remember.

HorrorConUK 2025 is a ticketed event. Weekend and day passes are available now at www.horrorconuk.com. Due to high demand, fans are strongly encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Please note: Magna Science Adventure Centre will be closed to the public during the event weekend and will reopen on Tuesday 20th May.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th May 2025

Location: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Rotherham, S60 1DX

Website:www.horrorconuk.com

Connect with the Community:

Instagram: @horrorconuk

Facebook: HorrorConUK