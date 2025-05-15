Tee off with Roundabout’s Fore the Future Charity Golf Day

It’s time to head for the greens and tee off as South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity hosts its first Fore the Future Charity Golf Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield’s Hallamshire Golf Club will be the setting for the day of sport, food and fundraising on Friday, June 27.

With an 8.30am shotgun start, the entry fee of £400 per team of four includes green fees fo Hallamshire’s championship-standard course, a welcome pack for each player and a three-course banquet lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsors for the day include Strata Homes, Freeths, Begbies Traynor and Clear Insurance Management.

Hallamshire Golf Club will be the setting for Roundabout's first Fore the Future Charity Golf Day

“Enjoy a fantastic day of friendly competition on the green, knowing that every swing, putt and cheer helps raise vital funds for Roundabout’s work, providing safe accommodation, life-changing support, and new opportunities for young people to build brighter, independent futures,” said Roundabout Business Development Manager Chetna Jogia.

“It’s not too late to sign up as we do still have some spaces for teams of four to take part.

“We want to thank all our sponsors for their fantastic support but would add that we also still have a range of other sponsorship opportunities available, offering an excellent way to showcase your company’s commitment to making a real difference while gaining valuable visibility at the event.

“We can’t wait to welcome you for an unforgettable day of golf, generosity, and positive impact!”

To register a team visit www.roundabouthomeless.org/event/fore-the-future/