Tattoos Meet T‑Rex! The Dino Tattoo Show roars into Magna Science Adventure Centre this July

Prepare for a prehistoric takeover as the world’s largest dinosaur themed tattoo convention thunders into Magna this July.

Taking place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July 2025, this unique event transforms Magna’s awe-inspiring industrial space into a vibrant expo of creativity, culture, and prehistoric wonder. Whether you're a tattoo enthusiast, a dinosaur lover, or a family looking for a truly unforgettable day out – the Dino Tattoo Show promises something for everyone.

Created in 2022 by renowned tattoo artists Faye Skinner and Jayke Cox, the Dino Tattoo Show was inspired by a shared vision: to build a unique tattoo convention made by artists, for artists. But this is not just any convention – it’s a spectacular fusion of ink and dinosaurs. An adventure 65 million years in the making! And, whether you’re a fan of Tyrannosaurus ink or have perfected your Velociraptor call, this show is about celebrating art, community, and imagination.

Now in its second year, the Dino Tattoo Show continues to grow, attracting more than 200 world class tattoo artists and thousands of enthusiasts and dino-lovers from across the UK and beyond who will be live inking throughout the weekend with jaw dropping dino designs, neo prehistoric art styles and killer flash sheets.

Dino Tattoo Show

Jayke Cox, of Dino Tattoo, said: “This is more than a tattoo convention – it’s an immersive experience where science, art, and spectacle collide,” says the event organiser. “Whether you're getting inked, bringing the family for a day of dinosaur discovery, or just want to soak up the atmosphere, the Dino Tattoo Show is not to be missed.”

Richard Hammill, CEO of Magna, said: "This is a truly unique event on the Magna calendar and we are delighted to be welcoming the fantastic team from Dino Tattoo to our incredible venue. The dinosaur theme fits nicely into our Summer programme and it promises to be an awesome family weekend."

Magna will be transformed into an immersive experience with dinosaur themed entertainment for all ages. With the famous Dino Race inflatable assault course, live music, street food, market stalls, baby dino puppet shows and tattoo competitions, it promises to be a fun weekend for the whole family.

Event and ticketing details

Dino Tattoo Show

Date Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July

Time 10am to 6pm

Venue Magna Science Adventure Centre S60 1FD

Ticket Prices (via Fixr / official site):

Dino Tattoo Show

Adult Day Pass: £20

Weekend Pass: £35

Family and Child tickets are also available

07527 116242