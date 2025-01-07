Talented Sheffield dancers take on a Broadway legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talent, determination, ambition…this South Yorkshire chorus line aims to prove it has it all as a Broadway classic comes to Sheffield.

Easy Street Theatre Company will be at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge on February 1 and 2 with a revival of 1975 stage hit A Chorus Line.

The show follows a group of theatre hopefuls as they audition for a Broadway musical, sharing their dreams and aspirations as they are selected or rejected by an unseen director.

One of the longest running shows in Broadway history, it went on to be a hit in London’s West End and internationally before becoming a film starring Michael Douglas.

The talented Easy Street cast are bring Broadway classic A Corus Line to the Merlin Theatre

With songs like I Hope I Get it, I Can Do That, What I Did For Love and the showstopper finale One Singular Sensation, A Chorus Line explores themes of ambition, identity and resilience in the competitive world of the performing arts.

It is both a celebration of the arts and a look at the often challenging lives of performers.

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease, Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd.

To book for A Chorus Line or for more information about the company and its 2025 season visit https://easystreettheatre.org/home