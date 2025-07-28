Take a leap into the unknown with two new St Luke’s challenges

Take a leap into the unknown as St Luke’s Hospice launches an an adrenaline-fuelled new fundraising adventure for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magna Science and Adventure Centre is the home of The Abyss, the bungee jumping challenge that combines semi-darkness, music, video screens, dry ice, and stunning lighting effects to create an unforgettable experience.

And on November 15, St Luke’s supporters will have the chance to find out for themselves just what it feels like to take on the world’s highest indoor Bungee Jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ll be immersed in semi-darkness and spotlights will whirl around the towering structure of the Face of Steel at 150 feet,” said St Luke’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

Magna is the setting for two new thrilling St Luke's chalenges.

“As you ascend the 143 steps to the jump zone, music will pulse from massive speakers, dry ice will fill the air, and seven giant video screens will display what’s to come…before you take the plunge!”

There’s a sign-up fee of £55 per person, with a suggested Minimum Sponsorship of £250 each.

And for anybody who doesn’t feel quite ready for everything The Abyss has to offer, there’s also a chance to sign up for Magna’s Abseil challenge, a daring 150ft descent from the centre’s iconic Face of Steel, with a sign-up fee of £35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, if you’re feeling truly adventurous and would like to take on both the Abseil and Bungee challenge on the same day, we’d love to hear from you,” said Katie.

To find out more about the two challenges or to register, visit stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/bungee-jump