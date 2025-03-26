SYPA welcomes you to Our House

After receiving rave reviews on their sell-outs Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2023) & Grease (2024), South Yorkshire Performance Academy (SYPA), is eagerly prepping their next smash-hit: 'Our House', The Madness musical, which previews from Tuesday, May 20 - Saturday, May 24, nightly at 7.15pm, including a Saturday matinee at 2:15pm.

SYPA, based in South Yorkshire, is a fresh way of youth theatre, fusing the ideas of performance & promoting positive mental health in a practical environment. Working with creatives aged 10-25, they have developed an open, inclusive environment where learning and creating explores core skills to take onto any career choice. SYPA believe that mental, emotional and physical health is paramount.

This non-profit community group which established in 2017, nurtures every young artists journey through the arts. Each year, SYPA is generously supported by over one hundred volunteers!

The group was delighted that Jonathan Butterell (director of Everybody's Talking About Jamie (ETAJ): original/West End/UK/International tour & Amazon Prime film) became a patron of the organisation in 2023.

SYPAs 2024 smash-hit sell out Grease

After seeing their production of ETAJ, Jonathan said: "The work and commitment SYPA bring to making theatre in the community of South Yorkshire is wonderful”.

He continued: “The young people are sharing their talent, passion, and love for telling stories, and that energy creates bonds and memories that can last a lifetime. I'm delighted to continue my patronage to the group."

In recent years the group has performed highly regarded performances of Fame, Sister Act & Hairspray. Each production has a live orchestra, stunning lighting, high-quality sound, and professional sets.

Member Tawana (who joined last year) told us: "The atmosphere at SYPA is so amazingly supportive and understanding, both volunteers and members. I really appreciate that the welfare team goes out of their way to make sure everyone here feels safe and isn't feeling left out in any way. It's such a loving environment!"

Show info

Meanwhile parent and volunteer Joanne said: "SYPA is a very special place. My daughter comes out of sessions, bursting with joy and enthusiasm, so excited for the months (and years) to come."

SYPA’s latest adventure Our House revolves around the music of the British band Madness, whilst following the story of London lad Joe Casey. It’s the night of Joe’s sixteenth birthday where he takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out for an idealistic evening. However, a spontaneous moment forces Joe to face a tough decision: a life of crime or an honest life?

As the show progresses, we follow the fortunes and misfortunes of both choices and how one person’s decision can dictate not only our own future but those we love. What decision will Joe Casey make?

This comedic love story features songs that have made Madness one of the most popular bands of the last 40 years. Including hits; Our House, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Driving in My Car, Wings of a Dove, House of Fun, It Must Be Love, and many more. Artistic Director, Danyl-James tells us: "Rehearsals are going amazingly! This show is a volcanic eruption of energy with characters you fall in love with.

It's going to be a great night out filled with high-energy choreography to songs we love: this show is not to be missed! Regardless of whether you are a Madness fan, the story really does transport you into another reality. Tickets are popular for the weekday performances but there is limited availability for our final day."

Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased by:

Calling the Rotherham Civic Theatre box office: 01709 823 621 (Mon to Sat 10am-2pm) - or visiting in person.

By visiting Rotherham Theatres website: www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk

The group also welcomes new members (aged 10-25) and is based in South Yorkshire. This Summer open workshops will take place, for details please email: [email protected]

You can also visit SYPA's website: www.sypa.co.uk for more details.

You'll find the group active on social media: @sypacad (Facebook and Instagram) for more details, behind-the-scenes, and meet-the-cast opportunities