Swing into action with the St Luke’s Golf Day

It’s time to take to the greens and tee off as St Luke’s Hospice launches a new golfing challenge for 2025.

Sickleholme Golf Club in Bamford will be the location for the St Luke’s Golf Day, which will be held on Friday, September 5, registering from 8.30am with a Shotgun start at 10am.

Open to teams of four players, the day costs £350 per team and includes a breakfast sandwich and coffee on arrival, a two-course buffet lunch, competitions and awards, a raffle and an auction.

Headline sponsor for the day is Bruce & Butler, with Half Way House sponsor Cafeology and Putting Green sponsor Route One Advertising.

“We are delighted to offering our supporters the chance to enjoy a day at one of the region’s most prestigious golf clubs,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matt Sheridan.

“There’s been a fantastic response and spaces are now extremely limited so anybody interested should contact us as soon as possible.

“We’d like to give special thanks to all our sponsors for their help in creating what we know is going to be a fantastic day on the greens.

“Remember too that it’s not just about the competing – our Golf Day is going to be a great networking opportunity and also a fantastic way to support St Luke’s.”

For more information, contact the St Luke’s Fundraising Team via email at [email protected] or call 0114 234 7495.