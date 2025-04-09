Support St Luke’s at the Eyam Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Luke’s Hospice has two places to offer in one of the region’s most picturesque half marathon challenges.

The Eyam Half is praised by competitors for its stunning route through glorious Peak District countryside.

Organised by volunteers, all proceeds from the celebrated ‘Rat Race’ go to support local good causes and cancer charities including St Luke’s, which has two places in the starting line-up for free.

Taking place on Sunday May 18, Eyam Half includes 1,500ft of ascent on a circular road route that starts and finishes in the famous Plague Village of Eyam, with the stunning rural course giving runners beautiful views over five counties.

The Eyam Half is hailed as one of the region's most picturesque sporting challenges.

“We are delighted to be able to offer two places in this year’s challenge,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“Every penny our runners raise will help make a massive difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families.”

To apply for one of the places visit Events | Join in | St Luke's Hospice Sheffield or call 0114 234 7495.