Sundown celebrates a flurry of industry awards and nominations

Sundown Adventureland, which has been operating for over 50 years, was awarded the Bronze prize in the Best Theme Park for Toddlers category at the UK Theme Park Awards 2025 and achieved the Best Tourist Attraction at the North Notts Business Awards.

The UK Theme Park Awards is organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, and Sundown Adventureland received votes from the general public which were combined with scores from the judging panel to achieve its Bronze position. Public votes were also crucial to the theme park’s win at the North Notts Business Awards, where the other finalists included play cafes, outdoor play areas and educational galleries.

Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland, said of the award wins: “Everybody at Sundown is delighted with the results of these recent awards and they deserve a huge thank you for the work they do to keep Sundown running like a well-oiled machine. We’re confident in our park's offering, but it’s fantastic to have this reaffirmed by our loyal visitors who voted for us in both the UK Theme Park Awards and the North Notts Business Awards.”

Sundown Adventureland has over 30 attractions to explore and is designed to entertain everyone in the family, from toddlers who enjoy soft plays and playgrounds to ten-year-olds seeking more exhilarating experiences. Sundown Adventureland also encourages independent and imaginative play through its Storybook Village, Market Square and Toy Town.

“Our grandparents opened Sundown over 50 years ago and we have grown up surrounded by this magical place and its special legacy. It has evolved over the decades and with the addition of Wild Acre Village, Sundown has grown to be a destination that families flock to, making wholesome memories every time,” added Debs Griffin, also a director at Sundown.

Sundown Adventureland’s on-site lodge accommodation has also been nominated for the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year award at the upcoming Nottingham Tourism Awards 2026, where the winners will be unveiled next year. The awards celebrate excellence across Nottinghamshire’s tourism, leisure, culture and hospitality industries, shining a spotlight on the businesses making outstanding contributions to the region’s visitor economy.

Popular for its value-for-money stays and the entertainment on its doorstep, Wild Acre Village is open throughout the year for family stays, with park tickets included for the entirety of the visit at no extra cost.

Guests can extend their fun, have a second go on the rides and attractions, and use the five or ten-person lodges as a base to explore the surrounding area, with booking options for two-night stays, long weekends and week-long holidays. The lodges have self-catering cooking facilities, king-sized beds for the adults, triple bunk beds for the children and some are equipped with hot tubs to soak in after a busy day.

For those who don’t fancy cooking, Sundown’s Crash Landings Bistro remains open for Wild Acre Village guests in the evening and serves cooked breakfasts and delicious bacon or sausage sandwiches in the morning.

For the park, tickets are £20 for adults or children over 90cm if pre-booked online and £24 for adults or children over 90cm when purchased at the entrance, with children under 90cm entering for free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, seniors and carers.

To book tickets for Sundown Adventureland, visit the website: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/

For further information on overnight stays, please visit: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/wild-acre-village/

Details of the awards can be found at www.northnottsbusinessawards.weebly.com and www.ukthemeparkawards.com

