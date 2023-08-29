Patients and visitors accessing therapeutic services at St Luke’s will showcase their artwork to family and friends at special garden party later this month.

Clients of the Patients and Family Support Services (PAFS) will be joined by St Luke’s singing group at an event taking place in the hospice’s beautiful grounds behind its Ecclesall Road South site.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 31, between 4pm and 6pm, and patients, families and friends will be treated to nibbles, mocktails, cocktails and smoothies, as well as garden games.

Artwork on show will have a garden/nature theme and will include crafts, watercolour, paintings, and mosaics.

Emma Baldwin, Therapies and Family Service lead, said: “Many people aren’t aware of the variety of services we provide at St Luke’s.

“We support patients, clients, and their families to access many free services including physio and occupational therapy, wellbeing and creative therapies, guided meditation, acupuncture, spa bathing, aromatherapy, reflexology, massage, chaplaincy, social work, spiritual support, and bereavement support.

“The event later this month will see many of our groups come together to showcase the fantastic artwork being created for their own families and friends.

“Our Patient and Family Support Services operates from both our historic Ecclesall Road South building which is surrounded by tranquil grounds and our little common lane site. There’s also a café for visitors, open three days a week and we hope the event later this month will serve as a celebration for those attending.”

Emma explained that patients, aged 18 and over, and their families can be referred to St Luke’s immediately after diagnosis – with no need to wait.

“Introducing patients to St Luke’s at the earliest opportunity enables us to provide the very best joined-up care and support from diagnosis and beyond,” added Emma.

“St Luke’s is an incredible organisation which brings together medical and clinical professionals, volunteers, retail specialists, drivers, cleaners, chefs, and supporters who work collaboratively to provide the very best care and support.

“It’s lovely to be able to share some of what we do with patients, families and friends and we’re looking forward to a very memorable and special event.”

For more information about St Luke’s, which faces annual running costs totalling £11.5m and needs to raise £7.5m a year, visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk

There are many ways to get involved in fundraising including the annual Night Strider, a key event in the St Luke’s calendar.