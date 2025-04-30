Still time to sign up for the St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra spaces have been made available for the St Luke’s Hospice 2025 Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

The celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes participants through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, a 26-mile and 12-hour route that takes in Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent, a total ascent of 1,585 metres!

More than 20 people have already signed up to join the adventure on June 7 and raise funds for St Luke’s – and now a further nine spaces have been made available.

Registration costs £40 person, with participants requested to raise a minimum sponsorship of £250 on the day.

The 2024 challenge saw the St Luke’s walkers raise an incredible £17,000 towards patient care.

“Each person last year had a reason for taking part on the day from doing the challenge in memory of a loved one or as a challenge for themselves,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“If you’re simply wanting to take part in a great day’s walking and support a great cause at the same time, we’d love you to join us.

“The Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge is not for the faint-hearted but we can promise you a great day to remember.”

For further information or to book a place on the 2025 St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge call 0114 235 495 or email: [email protected]