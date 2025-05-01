Still time to get your seat for the charity Battle of the Waste Companies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s still time to book a ticket for Battle of the Waste Companies…and help to raise at least £10,000 for a young Rotherham mum fighting a battle against terminal cancer.

Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery that successfully removed 95 per cent of the cancer.

But 23-year-old Sophie - who is mum to two-year-old Remi - was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and was told she had just a one-year life expectancy, with pioneering £200,000 life-prolonging immunotherapy available only in Germany.

That’s why Rotherham Company KCM Waste Management has stepped in to host a major sporting event that aims to raise at least £10,000 in just one evening to ensure that Sophie continues to receive the treatment she so desperately needs.

The KCM team are ready for their big match on May 9.

The Battle of the Waste Companies will be held at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium on Friday May 9 and will see a team from KCM take on a team from Fawkes Recycling.

The match will kick off at 7pm, with spectators paying a minimum donation of £5 each to see the KCM team take on their friendly waste management rivals.

The evening will also include a fundraising raffle and auction as well as entertainment from rising Rotherham star Lil Charva, who was most recently featured in acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence.

Companies who have already signed on as shirt sponsors include Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Of Commerce, 360 Scaffolding Services, Assett Go, IFS Insurance, Blue Machinery, Appollo Fuels, Trans Global, KPL Plastering Services, 1st Call and Blackburn Material Solutions.

“We know this is going to be a fun night and what we would love most of all is to see the New York Stadium full of people cheering for Sophie and her family as we raise as much money as impossible for such a deserving cause,” said KCM Commercial Manager Ellie Hickling.

For tickets to the Battle of the Waste Companies visit

http://ticketsource.co.uk/battle-of-the-waste-companies