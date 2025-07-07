Stereophonics announce December show at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Hot off the back of a hugely successful summer run of outdoor and stadium gigs that saw Stereophonics play to over 500,000 fans across the UK and Europe, today the legendary Welsh band announce a brand new UK Arena Tour coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Sunday, 07 December 2025.

The announcement comes after the band roused crowds with their dazzling visuals and soaring melodies at their sold-out show in Finsbury Park last Friday. This week, the band will play two epic sold-out homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th & 12th July.

Earlier this month, the band played a showstopping headline set at the Isle of Wight festival, with Rolling Stone UK dubbing the band's set as “the highlight of the night” that “upheld every expectation” for 55,000 festival goers.

The band recently released their much-anticipated thirteenth studio album, ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’, which debuted at Number 1, marking their ninth Official Number 1 Album. With three decades of groundbreaking achievements under their belts, and a legacy of nine Number 1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa.

Stereophonics continue to solidify their place as one of the most enduring and beloved bands in rock. Their ability to seamlessly blend rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound fresh and relevant, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year. Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances continue to be some of their most dynamic yet.

Sheffield's venue presale starts Thursday, 10 July 2025 at 9.30am (accessibly by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield Newsletter) and general sale Friday, 11 July 2025 at 9.30am.