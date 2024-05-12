Step into summer and explore the Peak District with National Park rangers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer, discover history and wildlife in the Peak District National Park on a guided walk with National Park rangers.

The knowledgeable and experienced walk leaders will welcome you to routes and areas that you’re keen to find out more about. There is plenty of choice of dates, places and topics covered so you can choose a walk to suit your interests and abilities.

The focus of this season’s walks is on being aware of what’s around you, connecting with nature, and experiencing what’s special in the National Park countryside.

Sunday 19 May

Discover more about the Peak District on a guided walk with a National Park ranger

Torside to Woodhead via the Longdendale Edges

10 miles. Explore the rugged southern rim of Longdendale and enjoy magnificent views. The walk takes in an ancient woodland which once covered the valley and the rock-strewn and heather covered valley side. The route continues across rough, open country with up and down classic ‘groughs’ to visit a memorial cairn and the remains of a Wellington bomber which crashed in 1943. This is one of the more challenging walks the rangers lead with steep ascents and descents, loose ground and rough terrain. A high level of fitness and stamina is required. Dogs on leads are allowed. £10 per adult. Under 18s must be good walkers, but go free with a paying adult.

Saturday 25 May

Minninglow: 6000 Years of History and Stunning Scenery

5 miles. Discover 6,000 years of people living in the landscape, from Neolithic ancestors to Romano British farmers, through to the Victorian railway builders. A great walk with beautiful scenery and fascinating history. The route includes Minninglow hill which is an ‘Ethel’ – one of 95 high points to visit in the Peak District. Dogs on leads are allowed. £10 per adult. Children aged 17 and below go free with a paying adult.

Thursday 30th May

Derwent Edge and The Salt Cellar

7.5 miles. Suitable for families who are up for the challenge of a steep climb to Derbyshire's best picnic spot! A stunning walk over the moors to the iconic rock formations on Derwent Edge. Fabulous views of Derwent, Ladybower and beyond. And the route includes two 'Ethels' – these are two of the 95 highest points to visit in the Peak District. Dogs on leads are allowed. £10 per adult. Children aged 17 and below go free with a paying adult.

Saturday 1 June

The Aircraft Wrecks of Kinder Scout

10 miles. This walk covers some challenging terrain, including the steep ascent of Grindsbrook Clough to Kinder Scout plateau. You will discover the locations and background to four historic aircraft wreck sites including a Wellington, Halifax, Dragon Rapide and an Anson Mk 1. Dogs on leads are allowed. A high level of fitness and stamina is required. £15 per adult. Under 18s must be good walkers, but go free with a paying adult.

Sunday 2 June

A Potted History of an Old Mining Village

4 miles. Explore Magpie Mine – the most complete example of a lead mine remaining in the Peak District, and enjoy wild flower meadows as you walk along old field tracks and paths. Enjoy far reaching views and local history. Dogs on leads are allowed and must be on a lead at all times. £10 per adult. Children aged 17 and below go free with a paying adult.

Saturday 8 June

Mindfulness and Nature Connection Walk

5 miles. Appreciate the peace and tranquillity of the quiet areas and learn about aspects of mindfulness and connecting with nature with mindfulness trainer and ranger, Mike Pupius, and sound expert and ranger, Charlotte Swain. Walk through the historic Bolehill Quarries to Millstone Edge and Surprise View, returning through Padley Gorge, ending at Padley Chapel where there will be an opportunity to look inside. No dogs allowed on this walk. £10 per adult. Children aged 17 and below go free with a paying adult.

Ranger guided walks take place throughout the year and are a great way to build confidence in where to walk safely and to discover the health and wellbeing benefits of connecting more deeply with nature in the National Park.