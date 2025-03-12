Step into history, beauty, and creativity: Haddon Hall reopens

Nestled in the rolling Derbyshire countryside just outside Bakewell, this breathtaking fortified manor, home to Lord and Lady Edward Manners, offers visitors an immersive experience unlike any other.

When Haddon reopens its doors on March 29, guests will step into a world where beauty, history, and creativity intertwine. Whether wandering through its beautifully preserved Tudor and Elizabethan interiors, exploring its enchanting Elizabethan walled gardens, or taking part in its programme of free guided tours and talks, visitors will find themselves immersed in a rich tapestry of heritage and discovery.

For the first time this year, visitors can purchase a Regular Visitor Pass, allowing unlimited general visits to the Hall from March 29 to August 31. A Derbyshire Residents discount will also be available, offering local visitors £5 off general entry (excluding parking). Haddon continues to welcome children under 16 for free, ensuring that families can share in the magic of this extraordinary estate.

A Hub of Creativity and Biodiversity

Over the last decade, Haddon Hall has flourished into a centre for creativity and biodiversity. The estate has become a haven not only for those who love history but also for artisans, musicians, and conservationists. With a commitment to sustainability and ecological diversity, Haddon’s grounds and Medieval Park offer an ever-evolving landscape for visitors to explore.

Throughout Spring and Summer, Haddon’s free Monday guided tours (starting March 31) provide deeper insights into the Hall’s extraordinary past. Spotlight tours take place every hour from Tuesday to Sunday, where expert guides share their favourite stories from the Hall’s nine-century history. In addition, the Medieval Park reopens in April with its biggest calendar of events yet. Families can also enjoy Children’s Free Guided Tours on Tuesdays during school holidays, alongside engaging activities such as archery and the Little School of Ecology.

A Culinary Retreat in Historic Surroundings

A visit to Haddon Hall is incomplete without experiencing its 17th-century stable block restaurant, where guests can savour a seasonal menu crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Overlooking the serene river and the grand façade of the Hall, it offers the perfect setting for a leisurely lunch, a traditional afternoon tea, or a beautifully prepared meal.

Haddon Hall General Admission Prices

· Adult (16 and above): £28 (£23 with Derbyshire Resident Discount)

· Concession (Over 60): £25.60

· Student (With valid ID): £23

· Child (Age 0-15): Free

· Green Ticket: 20% off entry with proof of green travel (e.g., bus ticket)

· Regular Visitor’s Pass: £46 (excluding parking)

Opening Times

Haddon will be open daily from March 29 – August 31

Hall and Gardens – March, April, May, September: 10.30am - 4pm (last entry at 3pm)

Hall and Gardens – June, July, August: 10.30am - 4.30pm (last entry 3.30pm)

Restaurant: 10am – 4pm

Car Park: 10am - 5pm