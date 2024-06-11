Steelyard Kelham launches St Luke’s charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steelyard Kelham has launched a special charity partnership with St Luke’s Hospice…and already raised £1,600!

The Bardwell Street shipping-container built venue near Kelham Island now has a programme of events planned around the Euros football contest, with dates fixed for June 16, 20 and 25.

And whatever the outcome of the matches, it will be a definite win for St Luke’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Steelyard is a vibrant retail and events hub made from 56 repurposed shipping containers,” said manager Ryan MacDonald.

Ryan MacDonald (left) with Matthew Sheridan of St Luke's Hospice

“We chose to partner with St Luke's to help promote cancer awareness and raise funds following the passing of much-loved family and friends Stuart Barker and Michael Forbes.

“We've got the Euros coming up shortly where we will have staff doing collections, while @blueprintsyk2024 and @contained_sheffield will be contributing a fee from ticket sales.