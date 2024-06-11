Steelyard Kelham launches St Luke’s charity partnership
The Bardwell Street shipping-container built venue near Kelham Island now has a programme of events planned around the Euros football contest, with dates fixed for June 16, 20 and 25.
And whatever the outcome of the matches, it will be a definite win for St Luke’s.
"Steelyard is a vibrant retail and events hub made from 56 repurposed shipping containers,” said manager Ryan MacDonald.
“We chose to partner with St Luke's to help promote cancer awareness and raise funds following the passing of much-loved family and friends Stuart Barker and Michael Forbes.
“We've got the Euros coming up shortly where we will have staff doing collections, while @blueprintsyk2024 and @contained_sheffield will be contributing a fee from ticket sales.
“On top of that we're going to build on the success of our recent Liam Gallagher pre-party which helped us raise £1,600 and will be organising another family event filled with bands.”