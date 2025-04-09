Start your story in early years – Visit the Meadowhall Shopping Centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Education’s Do Something Big campaign is coming to Meadowhall Shopping Centre where the team will be hosting an exciting pop-up designed to inform and inspire those possibly considering a role of working with children in a nursery.

Whether you're looking for a new challenge, returning to work, or curious about starting out in an apprenticeship, this is a chance to find out if a career in early years is right for you.

Visitors can stop by the interactive stand any time between 9am and 5pm, on both Friday April 11 and Saturday April 12, to learn more about how you can start your own story in early years, gain insights into the qualifications needed, and discover how working with children in their formative years can make such a lasting impact on their lives and your very own.

So come along, chat with the Do Something Big team, and find out how you can take the first step toward a rewarding career in early years education. Whether you have questions about training, job roles, or career progression, the team are there to help.