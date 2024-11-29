Star-studded ‘BB With Love’ concert returns to the Sheffield City Hall for the final ovation

Matthew Croke performing at BB With Love 2024

‘Simply The Best 2025: The Final Ovation’ will feature performances from stars of stage and screen.

The Croke family from Sheffield have announced the date for their fifth and final fundraising concert, ‘Simply the Best’, which is held in memory of their beloved mum and wife Bev Croke.

Taking place on Saturday 4th October 2025 at the prestigious Sheffield City Hall, the event will see stars of stage and screen come together one final time for the most spectacular finale performance.

The star-studded event raises vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity, which provides emotional, practical, and financial support for people in the region impacted by cancer.

Performance from BB With Love 2024

BB With Love was founded in 2021 by Michael, Rachel, Sean, and Matthew Croke after mum and wife Bev Croke sadly passed away from breast cancer aged 61.

The Croke family have already raised an incredible £200k to honour Bev – fondly known by her family and friends as ‘Beautiful Bev’ or ‘BB.’

The BB With Love concert is co-produced by Bev’s son West End Star and Star of the Voice UK Matt Croke and her daughter Rachel.

Matt and Rachel said:

“Our mum was such a unique person who always put others before herself. Simply the Best has become our way of celebrating how incredibly special and inspiring she was, whilst raising money for a really important cause that’s extremely close to our hearts. This will be our final concert, so we’re planning on bringing more glitz and glamour than ever before!”

Cat Rhone, Deputy CEO of Weston Park Cancer Charity, said:

“The Croke family are nothing short of inspirational. They’ve changed so many lives through their creativity and commitment, and we’re truly grateful for their incredible support. We can’t wait to celebrate Bev’s legacy in what promises to be a truly spectacular night.”

Tickets for ‘Simply the Best 2025: The Final Ovation’ are now on sale: https://www.westonpark.org.uk/events/simply-the-best-2025