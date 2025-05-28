Star casting for Aladdin at the Lyceum Theatre this Christmas

Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Productions announce that Strictly superstar Kevin Clifton and CBeebies' favourite Evie Pickerill join the cast for this year’s Lyceum pantomime.

Kevin Clifton andEvie Pickerill join legendary Dame Damian Williams, with further principal cast and ensemble to be announced later this year.

Once again, the show will be written and directed by Paul Hendy (The Last Laugh, Beauty and the Beast) and produced by the award winning Evolution Productions, the same team behind last year's smash-hit panto Snow White, winner of Best Pantomime 2024 at the UK Pantomime Awards.

As always, the Lyceum Panto promises to be top-quality entertainment packed with theatrical thrills, stunning costumes, lavish sets, fabulous music and all the hilarious, laugh out loud jokes.

Aladdin at the Lyceum. Sheffield Theatres and Evolution ProductionsAladdin at the Lyceum. Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Productions
Damian Williams will celebrate his eighteenth year as Sheffield Theatres’ Dame. Kevin Clifton makes his Sheffield pantomime debut, having performed at the Lyceum before in the touring productions of Everybody's Talking about Jamie and Chicago. Evie Pickerill makes her Sheffield Theatres debut withAladdin.

Aladdin runs from Friday 5 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026 at the Lyceum theatre, Sheffield.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

