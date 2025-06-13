St Luke’s shares the party vibe at Sheffield Pride

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST

St Luke’s Hospice is taking Pride in its message of support for all the people of Sheffield.

A team from the hospice will be at Sheffield Pride in Kelham Island on June 21, offering an insight into the many facilities the charity can offer to people living with terminal illness.

Adding a little extra glitter to proceedings, there will be face decorating and a special spinning wheel game, all on a St Luke’s theme.

And there will also be a pop-up stall offering clothing and accessories from the chain of St Luke’s shop, all in Pride colours and themed for the Pride party vibe.

The St Luke's team will be at Pride on June 21.

“We are delighted to be bringing a splash of St Luke’s pink to Kelham Island for Pride,” said St Luke’s Human Resources and Inclusion Manager Lucy Stanbra.

“It’s very important to us that we reach out to all Sheffield’s communities and know that this is going to be a great day for meeting friends and sharing the St Luke’s message of inclusivity and support for all.”

