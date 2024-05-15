St Luke’s Hospice shares careers and volunteering opportunities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Luke’s Hospice will be hosting a Careers and Volunteering Fair at its Ecclesall Road South site on May 24, sharing the range of positions currently available within the charity.

The free-to-attend event, which runs from 9.30am to 2.30pm, will highlight the full range of paid roles and volunteer opportunities on offer across the organisation.

“We have some great current and upcoming employment opportunities at the moment and we’re always looking to attract potential staff to join the St Luke’s team,” said St Luke’s Director of People and Wellbeing Katie Weller.

“This is a great way to learn more about St Luke’s, the work that we do and what it’s like to be part of our team.”

Current vacancies include roles within nursing, maintenance and portering, fundraising, retail, clinical governance, supporter experience, health care assistance and complementary therapies.

The day will also give an insight into the main volunteering opportunities available at St Luke’s.

“Volunteering at our St Luke's shops is a fantastic way to make a difference while having fun and gaining valuable experience,” said Volunteer Development Manager Francesca Bradshaw.

“Whether you or someone you know is looking to apply existing skills or learn something new, there's a role for everyone.

“And with multiple shop locations and our Donation Centre to choose from, you can find the perfect spot to fit your schedule and interests.

“We also have lots of exciting opportunities for groups and individuals to get involved as well, from supporting our runners at the Sheffield 10k and helping out at our bucket collections, to candle lighting at Festival of Light.

“Event volunteering event is very ad hoc, doesn't require much commitment and is really great fun.”