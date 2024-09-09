St Luke’s Festival of Light will bring extra sparkle to the Festive season

One of Sheffield’s best loved Festive traditions will be shining brightly again this December as the St Luke’s Hospice Festival of Light returns for 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival of Light is the annual celebration that sees thousands of lights brighten the charity’s Little Common Lane garden, all dedicated in memory of loved ones.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, December 1, and will be hosted by BBC Look North presenter and keen St Luke’s supporter Tom Ingall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many people supporting the evening is Sophie Middleton, whose dad John was a St Luke’s patient.

St Luke's Festival of Light is back for 2024

“The most incredible thing about St Luke’s is that they can turn the worse experience of your life into something very special…and that’s exactly what they did for my dad John,” says Sophie, who lives with her family in Wisewood.

“I didn’t think I’d ever need St Luke’s - you never do - but now we’ve had their support and they have been there for us I want to give them everything I can.”

St Luke’s Head of Fundraising Joasia Lesniak said: “Our Festival of Light has been one of our major annual fundraisers for more than a quarter of a century now and we aim to make this year’s celebration even more magical than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always a very special time for St Luke’s friends and supporters to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones in a very special way.

The Festival of Light is one of the charity's best-loved events

“For many of our supporters it really is the official start to the Christmas period and something that they look forward to attending every year.”

As well as the official switch on, visitors can enjoy mulled wine and other seasonal drinks, along with food from a range of local street vendors.

There will also be live music provided by some special guests throughout the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Bus will once again be providing a free Park and Ride service, with the first bus starting from the Abbeydale Road Tesco car park at approximately 3.45pm and the last bus leaving the hospice at 7.20pm.

The hospice gardens are transformed by thousands of lights

Visitors are advised to use the service due to the lack of suitable parking around the hospice during the event.

The Little Common Lane gardens officially open at 4pm, with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 6pm.

To find out more about the 2024 Festival of Light and how to support the event and make a donation simply visit www.festival-of-light.org.uk