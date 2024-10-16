Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be a new sound for the annual St Luke’s Hospice Service of Celebration and Remembrance when it returns to Sheffield Cathedral on December 15.

For joining the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and Stannington Brass Band at the popular Christmas event will be the St Luke’s Chorus, a singing group made up of patients, family and other St Luke’s service users who meet regularly to sing at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site.

The service, which is open to all, begins at 2pm and will once again be led by St Luke’s Senior Chaplain Canon Mike Reeder.

“For many people each year, Christmas is a time of immense happiness but also tinged with sadness as they remember relatives and friends who have been part of past celebrations,” he said.

The St Luke's Service of Remembrance will be at the Cathedral on December 15

“St Luke’s Service of Celebration and Remembrance gives many an opportunity to give thanks for those people and to remember them in an act of remembrance all set within a service of well know carols and readings.

“And I think it will be especially moving that our own St Luke’s Chorus will be making their first appearance at the cathedral this year.

“So many people tell me that this service is the beginning of Christmas for them and that it helps them in the midst of all the hype of the season to take time to remember and give thanks.”