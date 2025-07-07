St Luke’s brings retro fashion finds to Tramlines weekend
The St Luke’s retail team have collated a range of items that will be on sale at Sheffield’s famous three-day music event in Hillsborough Park from July 25 to 27, this year headlined by pop legends Pulp, Franz Ferdinand and Kasabian.
A full range of Festival fashion at the St Luke’s pop-up shop will include pre-loved hoodies, fleeces, denim jackets, waterproofs and wind breakers.
And there will also be an extensive selection of accessories including totes, backpacks and bum bags, not to mention sunglasses, hats, jewellery…and wellies!
“We’ve been gathering stock together for weeks now and can’t wait to share some of our great finds with our friends at Tramlines,” said St Luke’s Corporate Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton.
“If you’re looking for something that captures that vintage or retro vibe, just head to our special Tramlines pop-up shop.
“This is a great example of a great Sheffield event supporting a great Sheffield charity and we are really excited to be sharing the weekend with the city’s music lovers.”