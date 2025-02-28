Spring-inspired exhibition opening at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

An exhibition of new nature-inspired paintings by Russell Wilson opens at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) this spring.

Opening on Saturday March 8, a Spring Table showcases 48 colourful new paintings by the Derbyshire-based artist.

Celebrating the abundance of nature on display at springtime, each painting captures a feeling of optimism, with bright light and warmth. Visitors to the exhibition in the Upper Space of the YSP Centre, will find 48 paintings, all of which are for sale with prices ranging from £330 to £950.

Seasonal blooms and rolling hills are depicted on wooden panels using acrylics, gesso, and pencil crayon. Texture is added through defined brushstrokes, which become part of the composition and give Wilson’s work real energy.

The paintings highlight his keen interest in plants, gardening, landscapes, and collections of old objects and antique pottery. His favourite handmade ceramics feature alongside old Dundee marmalade pots and colourful flowers.

Russell said: “For over 20 years, I passed by YSP, never imagining I’d one day have the honour of exhibiting here. The journey to this exhibition has been one of growth, challenge, and discovery. My hope is that these paintings, inspired by the promise of spring, bring light and colour to others as they have to me.”

Amanda Peach, Retail Programme and Development Manager at YSP, added: “We want this show to evoke feelings of joy and happiness, giving hope that longer days and better weather is just around the corner. Offering lighter, brighter days, with gardens and landscapes bursting with signs of spring and colourful bulbs emerging from the ground. Bringing the outside in and sharing the joy of scent from freshly cut flowers.

“This exhibition is an ode to nature and the wonders it continues to offer us year after year.”

Wilson’s still life paintings often incorporate a view through a window or a scene of the wider landscape – sometimes real, painted from memory, or imagined. Carefully selected items from his collections, such as pebbles and other natural objects on a table or windowsill, connect to the view outside.

Landscape compositions often originate from the physical activity of walking, noticing, and remembering scenes he has encountered.

All works in A Spring Table are for sale, with the proceeds shared between the artist and YSP. A selection of greetings cards and mini prints will be available to purchase from YSP Shops, online and onsite.

YSP is a registered charity and accredited museum in West Yorkshire. All proceeds from sales help YSP. For tickets and more information go to www.ysp.org.uk.