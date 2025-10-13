Spooktacular half term fun at The Moor Sheffield this Halloween
Families are invited to join the spooky trail, where children can hunt for hidden Halloween stickers in the windows of retailers and eateries across The Moor. The adventure begins at the Witches Cavern, where participants will receive a trail map filled with clues to help them track down each sticker. Once completed, the map can be returned to the Witches Cavern in exchange for some special Trick or Treat sweets.
The event is free to take part in, but visitors will also have the chance to make a donation to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, helping to support the vital work of the local organisation.
Lee Appleton, centre manager of The Moor, said:
“This will be the fifth year we are hosting the Halloween Trail. Previous years have been a huge success, increasing foot traffic and attracting families to visit The Moor, its retailers, eateries, and Sheffield city centre as a whole. We look forward to seeing local families get involved in another year of Halloween-themed entertainment.”
The spooky celebrations continue on Thursday October 30, when The Yorkshire Adoption Agency will be joining The Moor to offer a range of fun Halloween-inspired activities, including games and arts and crafts for children to enjoy.
With plenty of treats (and a few tricks), this half term promises to be one to remember at The Moor Sheffield.