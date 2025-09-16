Spider-Man: No Way Home to be presented live in concert at Sheffield City Hall
Spider-Man™: No Way Home, one of the most successful Super Hero films of all time, will be presented live in concert for the first time on a UK tour in 2026.
With a stop at in Sheffield, the box office smash hit will have its incredible score performed by a symphony orchestra live to picture on a huge HD screen, bringing all the wall-crawling action to life as never before.
The music for Spider-Man™: No Way Home was composed by Academy Award® winner Michael Giacchino (Up, 2009), one of the most celebrated film composers working today.
Giacchino has crafted the scores for all three of the recent live action Spider-Man™ films, creating a bold, emotionally rich musical identity for the beloved web-slinger.
Tickets for the show are to go on-sale this Friday, September 19 at 10am via Ticketmaster.co.uk