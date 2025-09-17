Spider-Man: No Way Home in Concert announces Sheffield City Hall show

Spider-Man™: No Way Home, one of the most successful Super Hero films of all time, will be presented live in concert for the first time on a UK tour in 2026, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, 28 March 2026, in what will be the ultimate experience for Spider-Man™ fans.

The box office smash hit will have its incredible score performed by symphony orchestra live to picture on a huge HD screen on the tour, bringing all the wall-crawling action to life as never before.

The music for Spider-Man™: No Way Home was composed by Academy Award® winner Michael Giacchino (Up, 2009), one of the most celebrated film composers working today. Giacchino has crafted the scores for all three of the recent live action Spider-Man™ films, creating a bold, emotionally rich musical identity for the beloved web-slinger.

Michael Giacchino said:

“It has been such an honour and a joy to have written the music for the recent Spider-Man™ trilogy. I have been drawn to Peter Parker since I was a kid - who can't relate to the awkward teenager who sails headlong into danger without thinking anything through? I have loved how his story has unfolded - Peter has gone from a high school student with all the angst we remember from our own youth (while also battling super villains!) into a confident young adult who truly understands the weight of his great responsibility. That musical arc, from plucky and clumsy to genuinely heroic, has been a rewarding creative experience.

I'm absolutely thrilled that audiences will now be able to experience 'No Way Home' with orchestra, listening to talented musicians who make the black dots I write on paper come alive.”

Released in 2021 by Sony Pictures, Spider-Man™: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man™ Super Hero film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, starring Tom Holland, who plays the role of high-schooler Peter Parker and his alias, Spider-Man™.It became a global box office phenomenon earning over $1.92 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing Spider-Man™ film of all time, Sony Pictures’ top-grossing film and ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film in cinematic history. The film also earned critical acclaim, including an Academy Award ® nomination for Best Visual Effects, cementing its place as both a box office triumph and a fan-favourite.

In Spider-Man™: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man™, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man™ in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man™: No Way Home was directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film was produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach served as executive producers.

Spider-Man™: No Way Home Live in Concert is the ultimate experience for Spider-Man™ fans of all ages — and, of course, all true believers.

Tickets will be available on venue presale (accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall Newsletter) on Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 10am and general sale Friday, 19 September 2026 - 10am.