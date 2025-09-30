Sounds of Summer

Whirlow Brook Park resounded to the ‘Sounds of Summer’ on Sunday afternoon for the final concert in a series of summer concerts organised by the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park. Sunday’s bands featured folk and Americana duo Michael Richards and Kiri Smith, followed by The 20ft Squid Blues Band – all Sheffield bands.

Maggie Girling, Events Manager for the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, said, “We're delighted to be holding these events in the park for the fourth year running. Today, we’ve been really lucky with the weather and people have appreciated the relaxed atmosphere and music in the beautiful surroundings of Whirlow Brook Park. We’re very grateful to the many musicians we've had playing in the park over the summer months. This does a lot to raise the profile of this park and support the work the Friends are doing to improve it for the community. We’re now getting a steady following for the concerts, with people bringing picnics and drinks and we hope to make these bigger and better in the future. We really appreciate the generous donations from people to help pay for the many projects we are currently undertaking.”

The concerts run from 3-5pm on the last Sundays of the month from May to September and feature a range of music covering folk, pop, Americana, blues: some original compositions and some covers. The concerts are free but donations are appreciated. More details on the website:

www.friendsofwhirlowbrookpark.org.uk/events/

Michael Richards and Kiri Smith

Michael Richards and Kiri Smith Photo: Submitted

The 20ft Squid Blues Band

The 20ft Squid Blues Band Photo: Submitted

Enjoying Prawns and Prosecco

Enjoying Prawns and Prosecco Photo: Submitted

Enjoying the music

Enjoying the music Photo: Submitted

