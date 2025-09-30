Sounds of Summer

Maggie Girling, Events Manager for the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, said, “We're delighted to be holding these events in the park for the fourth year running. Today, we’ve been really lucky with the weather and people have appreciated the relaxed atmosphere and music in the beautiful surroundings of Whirlow Brook Park. We’re very grateful to the many musicians we've had playing in the park over the summer months. This does a lot to raise the profile of this park and support the work the Friends are doing to improve it for the community. We’re now getting a steady following for the concerts, with people bringing picnics and drinks and we hope to make these bigger and better in the future. We really appreciate the generous donations from people to help pay for the many projects we are currently undertaking.”