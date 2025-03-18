Something to sing about as Westbourne presents High School Musical
Young drama and music students at the Broomhill independent school are on stage next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 to 27, with a spectacular new production of Disney family favourite High School Musical.
The all singing and dancing film original was an international hit that made Zac Efron a star around the world.
The stage version followed, with a story of teenage romance and the battle between college league basketball and the college annual musical theatre production - the cue for a show packed with songs and routines.
Tickets for Westbourne’s new production are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/westbourne-school