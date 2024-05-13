Soho Cinders…its definitely not adult panto says director Matthew

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If every generation produces one great pantomime dame, a strong contender for the Sheffield title right now would have to be Matthew Walker.

Matthew has been an outrageous South Yorkshire audience favourite in a string of panto hits for Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre.

With the Montgomery currently closed for a major refurbishment, though, the Handsworth and Hallam team have found a new home for 2024 at Sheffield University Drama Studio - and with a new venue comes a new sort of show.

The title Soho Cinders, running at the Drama Studio from May 21 to 25, might suggest that some panto magic has survived the change of address.

Matthew steps out of costume to direct Soho Cinders

But audiences shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking they’re about to see a pantomime in all but name.

Soho Cinders is a fresh and contemporary twist on the classic Cinderella story, set in the heart of London’s bustling and sleazy Soho.

Impoverished student and launderette attendant Robbie, struggling to pay his college fees, strays into the twilight world of the capital’s Rent Boys, where he becomes romantically involved with soon-to-be-married London Mayoral candidate James.

Then Robbie’s lap-dancing step-sisters add complications to a love story where two worlds collide, political storm clouds gather and the lovers have to fight for their fairy tale happy ending.

It’s a show that Matthew - who on this occasion is taking up directing duties - first saw when it had its London premiere in 2016.

“Because we’re at the Drama Studio this year, we thought we’d do something that other companies wouldn’t tackle,” he explains.

“It’s perhaps not a show that is as commercial because people don’t know the title or don’t know the work but when I saw it I thought it was a great piece of work.

“It is still the Cinderella story but with a modern twist on it and it is giving us an opportunity as a company to do something very different.”

The traditional trappings of the Cinderella have been stripped away and Matthew does not want audiences to think they are booking in for adult panto.

“I suppose for this day and age it probably isn’t as adult as it would have been 20 years ago,” he admits.

“Yes there is a bit of bad language but nothing worse than you hear on television and in the context of the story, I think it helps to make the story more real.

“It’s a gritty story but there’s nothing that you won’t have heard in a musical like There’s Something About Jamie.

“It isn’t a show for very young children but I think teenagers will appreciate it and it is a story that very much speaks to modern society.

“I do want to repeat again though that this is not an adult panto - it is a proper musical with moments of real pathos and empathy.

“There is a love story but it is a love story between two men which is handled with great sympathy and some good humour too.

“And it gives us the chance to remind people that Handsworth and Hallam have been producing musicals for many years, that we’re not just about the panto season.”

It might also give audiences a chance to remember that, out of his outrageous dame costumes, Matthew is a hugely experienced performer in everything from hits like Evita, Barnum and Sunset Boulevard, through to heavyweight drama like Tom Stoppard’s award-winning Arcadia.

“This is the first time I have directed a musical and it’s also the first time I have directed something and not been in it at the same time,” he says.

“I’ve really enjoyed the experience and it’s been interesting to get to grips with some really strong material and to work with a very strong cast.”

For fans of panto, however, the news they probably want to hear is that Handsworth and Hallam will be back at the Montgomery next January, with a new production of Robin Hood for family audiences to enjoy.

“After the pandemic we did move the pantomime to Easter, which was great for us as a company but commercially was never as successful, being outside the traditional pantomime season,” Matthew says.

“So this year we move back to the post Christmas period - bookings have been made, contracts have been signed and now I just have to get back into costume!”