Sleeping Beauty continues to enchant audiences at Gulliver’s Valley

If you’re looking to continue the festive fun and laughter after Christmas, why not make your way to Gulliver’s Valley for a panto date!

Sleeping Beauty has already been dazzling audiences at the Rother Valley theme park but the show goes on with dates still available from Saturday 28 December until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Tickets can be purchased for £19 as part of the Gold Day Ticket package which also incudes access to some indoor attractions at the resort and the magical Winter Wonderland.

And the production, which is brand new this year, has some amazing performances from a very special cast, including actress Grace Elizabeth Williams playing Princess Aurora.

Pantomime season at Gulliver’s Valley

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are so proud of our Sleeping Beauty pantomime which has received some rave reviews already and will continue to put on a fabulous show up until 4 January.

“The cast, including Grace as Princess Aurora, have really taken the show to another level this year and we hope as many people as possible will come and join us for the remainder of the run.

“A trip to Gulliver’s Valley is just what is needed to really liven up those quieter days after Christmas – and the panto cast are ready to wave their magic wands and help you dust off those festive cobwebs!”

If you want to make your panto experience something truly special, why not book in for an overnight stay in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge. This summer the park expanded its accommodation offering, with new Jungle Cabins now ready to accommodate adventurers.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk