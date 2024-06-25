Sink your teeth into a tasty treat with the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are now on sale for the return of the year’s tastiest charity fundraising event.

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s Yorkshire Chocolate Festival comes to a new venue, the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park at Meadowhead in Sheffield, on October 19.

Live music and more than 60 stalls featuring all things chocolate will once again make the event a chocolate lover’s paradise, bringing together some of the county’s best bakers, crafters, chocolatiers and makers!

From brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate mugs and wax melts, there promises to be something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

Throughout the day there will also be special chocolate workshops - all bookable in advance - covering such tasty choices as chocolate slime making and chocolate lollipops.

“After taking a break for a year, it’s great that The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival is back for a third time, offering our friends and supporters an even greater taste experience,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We have an impressive list of chocolatiers, makers and traders signed up to take part so the advice is to get your tickets now as we expect demand to be higher than ever this year.”

Admission costs just £5 for adults, £4 for students and seniors, £3 for under 16, with a family ticket - two adults and up to four children - available for £15.