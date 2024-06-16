Sidney&Matilda presents The Kostanzas

By Charlotte DimondContributor
Published 16th Jun 2024, 17:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Rotherham band are set to get Sheffield rocking as they headline at Sidney&Matilda.

The band, mainly Oakwood High pupils, got together began last December and the line-up features Kalden Steel on vocals, bass player Macy Beddows, drummer Rueben Huddleston and guitarists Alex Riley and Charlie Strzala.

Regulars at the open mic night at the The Sitwell Arms in Whiston, the band have performed at HMV in Sheffield and have more gigs coming up in what looks to be a busy summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The indie-rock five-piece will play a mix of their own material including 'Dog', ‘Is This Real?’and ‘Leave Me Alone’ plus a range of covers at the gig on July 2.

Tickets available https://www.sidneyandmatilda.com/events

Related topics:SheffieldWhiston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.