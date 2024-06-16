Sidney&Matilda presents The Kostanzas
A Rotherham band are set to get Sheffield rocking as they headline at Sidney&Matilda.
The band, mainly Oakwood High pupils, got together began last December and the line-up features Kalden Steel on vocals, bass player Macy Beddows, drummer Rueben Huddleston and guitarists Alex Riley and Charlie Strzala.
Regulars at the open mic night at the The Sitwell Arms in Whiston, the band have performed at HMV in Sheffield and have more gigs coming up in what looks to be a busy summer.
The indie-rock five-piece will play a mix of their own material including 'Dog', ‘Is This Real?’and ‘Leave Me Alone’ plus a range of covers at the gig on July 2.
Tickets available https://www.sidneyandmatilda.com/events
