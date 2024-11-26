Sid Bailey Care Home to Host ‘Big Light Switch On’ with The Chase's The Beast

Sid Bailey Care Home is excited to announce a star-studded 'Big Light Switch On' event on December 1.

The home will be welcoming The Beast, aka Mark Labbett from the popular TV quiz show The Chase, who will join residents and the local community to switch on the Christmas lights and mark the start of the festive season.

The grand illumination of the Christmas tree will be a highlight of the celebration, with Mark leading the countdown to the dazzling display. This special event promises to bring the community together for a festive evening of fun and excitement.

In addition to the light switch-on, guests will enjoy live entertainment, seasonal music, and festive treats. The atmosphere will be warm and welcoming as residents, families, and visitors come together to celebrate the holiday season in style.

Sid Bailey Care Home warmly invites the local community to join them for this special occasion and to help celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

