Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Coming to Sheffield this June!

The incredible Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is on a nationwide tour and will be coming to Sheffield's Lyceum on June 9 and 10.

Performers from Showstopper!

“Amazing! Absolutely brilliant! Congratulations The Showstoppers you took my 24 hour challenge and succeeded 200%.” That was the verdict from iconic singer Elaine Paige on the award winning Showstoppers.

They bring spontaneous musical comedy at its finest - the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award. Completely improvised and genuinely entirely different every night, this is a must-see show.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, the show is a fully realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions.

The cast transform suggestions for settings, genres, musical styles and even the name of the show into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters.

From Pink Floyd to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it. It’s hugely funny to watch.

The group are long running, well known and renowned for their improvisation work. Most cast members have also received acclaim in their own right.

The Showstoppers have been working on the show since 2008, figuring out how to improvise in increasingly esoteric styles, including musical, dance, straight theatre, and film genres to name but a few.

In the Autumn of 2015, it became the first longform improv show to have a full run in the West End at the Apollo Theatre, for which it won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment & Family Show.

