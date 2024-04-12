Shopping for a killer bargain is easy online!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Mandy Bradford began the search for props for Easy Street Theatre Company’s forthcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s classic Gothic musical Sweeney Todd, the first item on the shopping list was the special chair that helps the Demon Barber of Fleet Street in his killer crime spree.

But it was only when she decided to do a bit of online shopping that she found exactly what she was looking for.

“The thing about the Sweeney Todd chair is that it has to be able to tip right back so that the bodies can be quickly disposed of after their throats have been cut,” said Mandy, who is a member of the Easy Street production team.

“They always say you can find just about everything you need on eBay and on this occasion that really was the case because we found the perfect chair.”

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen and We Will Rock You.

The company’s production of Sweeney Todd will be presented at Sheffield Cathedral from May 1 to 4, directed by Sallianne Foster-Major, with musical direction by Gareth Lloyd and choreography by Amanda Tyas.