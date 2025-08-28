Sheffield’s While She Sleeps to ignite Doncaster Dome in only UK gig of 2025

Sheffield metal titans While She Sleeps are set to bring their explosive live show to Doncaster Dome this December, in a highly anticipated performance which will be their only UK gig this year.

Following their critically acclaimed sixth album Self Hell released in 2023, the Sheffield-based band - Loz Taylor, Sean Long, Mat Welsh, Aaran Mckenzie, and Adam Savage - will deliver a night of genre-defying anthems, raw emotion, and electrifying energy.

Known for their DIY ethos and powerful messages around mental health, While She Sleeps, who are about to embark on a tour of Australia in October supporting Bullet for My Valentine, have built a global following with their fearless fusion of punk, metal, electronica, and symphonic elements.

Their latest release, Self Hell, has been hailed as their most eclectic and focused work yet, featuring fan favourites like ‘Peace of Mind,’ ‘Leave Me Alone,’ and ‘Dopesick’.

The show at Doncaster Dome, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), will take place on Thursday, December 11. Doors open at 6pm until late. Tickets are on sale via the DCLT website from Friday, August 29.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome said: “We’re really excited to welcome While She Sleeps to Doncaster for what will be a fantastic night, particularly as it is their only UK show of 2025. It promises to be a landmark gig for fans in South Yorkshire and beyond.

“Tickets are on sale from Friday so don’t miss your chance to witness one of British metal’s most innovative and exhilarating acts live in Doncaster.”

To buy tickets from Friday, August 29, visit www.dclt.co.uk/dome.