Sheffield's Sensoria Festival of music and film confirms 2025 dates

Sensoria, the UK’s festival of film, music and digital media, will return in 2025 with performances at venues across Sheffield.

Following a highly successful 17th edition of the festival this October, which attracted visitors from Hanoi to Illinois, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Tallinn, Australia and, of course all over Sheffield, Sensoria organisers are already planning for next year.

This year, Sensoria welcomed 8,500 visitors, an increase of over 25% from 2023. Among the venues which became part of the festival was the historic John Lewis building, Barkers Pool, which hosted the Light Organ, an immense sound-reactive light installation, which proved hugely popular with visitors from six months to ninety years of age.

Festival Director, Jo Wingate, said, “We continue to be thrilled by the response to our festival, which with its unique programming, performances, themes and approach is a reflection of the boundless musical invention and creative culture of Sheffield. We’re already plotting for next year.”

English Teacher front woman, Lily Fontaine, meeting festivalgoers at Sensoria Festival in Sheffield in October.

Among the highlights this year was the all-female line-up of live performers, including Gazelle Twin, BISHI and Chipzel; English Teacher front woman, Lily Fontaine, who gave an inspirational talk, tracing the band’s rise to Mercury Prize winners in 2024, at the festival’s gathering of composers, filmmakers and music industry professionals, SENSORIAPRO; Emmy-winning composer Nainita Desai, who explored her huge catalogue of work, including Tales of Kenzera, Zau, The Deepest Breath and the forthcoming action-adventure series for Amazon, Nautilus.

Sensoria also welcomed Vietnamese artist Hồ Trâm Anh to Sheffield to perform in the atmospheric 16th century Bishops’ House (supported by Sheffield’s own Wolf Peaches), while music venue Hanoi Rock City hosted Sheffield producer Ross Orton, who presented a workshop 'Music Production In A Nutshell’ for emerging musicians in Vietnam.

Concerteenies wowed a young audience with the perfect introduction to music, animation and storytelling for children under 7; flautist Meera Maharaj, narrator Polly Ives and creative practitioner Sarah Carroll joined forces to create music for the book Blown Away by Rob Biddulph; over sixty synthesizer companies, soft-synth and virtual instrument developers, ranging from boutique brand Eurorack Modular to major keyboard brands, showcased their synths at the festival’s SynthFest UK event.

Sensoria is scheduled to run from 2- 5 October 2025 at venues across Sheffield.