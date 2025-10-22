Sheffield's Sam Scherdel goes viral with “Somewhere in the Middle”

South Yorkshire’s rising star Sam Scherdel is having the week of his life. His new single “Somewhere in the Middle” - a soaring, heartfelt anthem about love, connection and human honesty - has exploded online, amassing millions of TikTok plays and sparking worldwide attention from fans and the music industry alike.

The emotional track, set for full release this Wednesday October 22, has already led to phone calls from major record labels, conversations with US television producers (including American Idol) and a meeting with Jamie Scott - the acclaimed songwriter behind hits for Justin Bieber, Rag’n’Bone Man and One Direction.

For a songwriter long celebrated across the North for his grit, heart and timeless sound, the global response has been staggering.

“It’s been a mad week,” Sam admits. “I honestly couldn’t keep up with the amount of comments flying in about the track - seeing it spread globally like that was just insane. The demand to play shows literally from every corner of the planet has blown my mind.”

Somewhere in the middle is out now

A song from the heart that struck a global nerve

“Somewhere in the Middle” sits at the intersection of emotional vulnerability and big, radio-ready melody - a soaring, cinematic anthem that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Built around Scherdel’s trademark gravel-edged vocal and warm, analogue instrumentation, the track captures that universal moment of two people trying to meet halfway to make something work.

Recorded at Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios with Colin Elliot (Richard Hawley, Paul Weller, Kylie Minogue), the track is the lead single from Scherdel’s upcoming 2026 EP Boy Who Fell to Earth - a collection of songs exploring the spaces between love, loss and hope.

“This one means everything to me,” Sam says. “It’s about learning to compromise, to meet someone in that middle ground - the space where love actually lives. I wrote it when I was trying to figure out how to make something last. I never imagined it would connect with this many people, but I’m so glad it has.”

The song’s viral success comes as vindication for an artist who has spent years building from the ground up.

“Anyone who’s followed what I do knows how hard we’ve pushed to get here,” he continues. “At times it’s felt like pushing a ten-tonne boulder uphill, but it’s always been about the songs. The craziest part is I’d drunkenly predicted this two years ago - I stuck a note in my calendar that I’d have a No.1 record somewhere, and the fact it all kicked off the exact week I’d written down is just insane.”

The Road Ahead: EP, Live Dates & Global Attention

With global demand rising and industry eyes now firmly fixed on him, Scherdel’s next chapter looks unstoppable. His upcoming EP Boy Who Fell to Earth - recorded with Elliot at Yellow Arch - promises to build on this moment with the same blend of soulful storytelling and stadium-scale songwriting that first earned him comparisons to Springsteen and Richard Hawley.

“The rest of the record is the proudest I’ve ever been of anything I’ve done,” Sam says. “And honestly… I’m just ready to get started.”

Currently in the middle of his autumn UK run, Scherdel’s shows are expected to sell out following the track’s explosion. Fans can catch him live at:

01 Nov – Liverpool, Jacaranda

08 Nov – Hull, Adelphi

22 Nov – Doncaster, Corn Exchange

29 Nov – London, Dingwalls 2

Known for his cinematic live energy and honest connection with audiences, Sam’s gigs have earned rave reviews and strong support from BBC Introducing, Radio X, and Absolute Radio.

With heartfelt storytelling, Northern soul, and a viral breakthrough that’s suddenly made the world listen, Sam Scherdel has gone from one of Yorkshire’s best-kept secrets to one of Britain’s brightest new hopes.

“SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE” is released worldwide on Wednesday October 22, 2025.